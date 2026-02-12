Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KD. Scotiabank started coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Susquehanna set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

NYSE KD opened at $12.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. Kyndryl has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $44.20.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 6,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $177,248.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 59,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,606.52. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 75.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 192.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 3,220.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 4,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Kyndryl announced a new “agentic AI workflow governance” capability aimed at regulated, mission‑critical deployments — a product milestone that reinforces its enterprise AI positioning and could help with longer‑term demand. Agentic AI workflow governance

Kyndryl announced a new “agentic AI workflow governance” capability aimed at regulated, mission‑critical deployments — a product milestone that reinforces its enterprise AI positioning and could help with longer‑term demand. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity spiked (notably a large increase in put volume), signaling heavy hedging/speculation that can amplify intraday moves and volatility; trade flows may be contributing to today’s bounce.

Options activity spiked (notably a large increase in put volume), signaling heavy hedging/speculation that can amplify intraday moves and volatility; trade flows may be contributing to today’s bounce. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑law firms have filed or launched investigations and class actions alleging misstatements and seeking lead plaintiffs for purchasers of KD shares from Aug. 7, 2024 to Feb. 9, 2026 — increasing litigation risk and potential costs. Class action reminder

Multiple securities‑law firms have filed or launched investigations and class actions alleging misstatements and seeking lead plaintiffs for purchasers of KD shares from Aug. 7, 2024 to Feb. 9, 2026 — increasing litigation risk and potential costs. Negative Sentiment: Kyndryl disclosed an internal accounting review (including cash‑management procedures), said it would delay a quarterly filing, and saw abrupt departures of the CFO and General Counsel — developments that triggered SEC attention and a severe market reaction. Accounting review and departures

Kyndryl disclosed an internal accounting review (including cash‑management procedures), said it would delay a quarterly filing, and saw abrupt departures of the CFO and General Counsel — developments that triggered SEC attention and a severe market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have reacted with downgrades and lower ratings after the company’s guidance cuts, missed estimates and the control/filing issues — a headwind for sentiment and potential near‑term institutional selling. Guggenheim downgrade

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a global managed infrastructure services provider formed in November 2021 through the spin-off of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes critical information technology systems for enterprises worldwide. Kyndryl’s core offerings include cloud migration and management, network and edge computing solutions, digital workplace services and IT resiliency and security capabilities.

With a workforce of approximately 90,000 professionals and operations in more than 60 countries, Kyndryl serves clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.

