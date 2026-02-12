Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.38, Zacks reports. Kubota had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 5.95%.The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion.

Kubota Stock Up 18.1%

Shares of KUBTY traded up $16.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,945. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.82. Kubota has a 12 month low of $51.65 and a 12 month high of $107.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation (OTCMKTS: KUBTY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, engines and water infrastructure systems. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, the company has grown from its origins as a cast-iron manufacturer into a diversified industrial enterprise. Kubota’s agricultural machinery portfolio includes tractors, combine harvesters, rice transplanters and irrigation equipment, while its construction machinery lineup features compact excavators, wheel loaders and skid-steer loaders.

