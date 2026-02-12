Krilogy Financial LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,745 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 45.4% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 127,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 39,699 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 143,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,435,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 33.0% in the third quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 99,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 33.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $142.69 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.86 and a 1-year high of $247.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $270.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.69 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 20.34%.The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

