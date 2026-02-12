Krilogy Financial LLC Takes $2.52 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,789,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,515,000 after purchasing an additional 595,553 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,083,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,871,000 after buying an additional 1,083,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,887,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,120,000 after buying an additional 94,293 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 15.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,951,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,045,000 after acquiring an additional 652,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,057,000 after acquiring an additional 133,059 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total value of $2,601,412.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 218,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,060,328.80. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $66,583.66. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,687.96. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 613,681 shares of company stock valued at $130,573,518 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $178.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.14. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Positive Sentiment: Big strategic catalyst — Snowflake expanded its AI stack via a reported $200M partnership with OpenAI, positioning SNOW deeper in enterprise AI deployments and potentially driving future ARR and upsells. Read More.

Big strategic catalyst — Snowflake expanded its AI stack via a reported $200M partnership with OpenAI, positioning SNOW deeper in enterprise AI deployments and potentially driving future ARR and upsells. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise integrations broaden data intake and stickiness: Experian announced integration with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, which can increase enterprise use cases and data flows into Snowflake. Read More.

Enterprise integrations broaden data intake and stickiness: Experian announced integration with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, which can increase enterprise use cases and data flows into Snowflake. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Vertical customer wins — RESAAS integration enables proprietary real-estate data to feed directly into customer Snowflake environments, illustrating continued ecosystem traction. Read More.

Vertical customer wins — RESAAS integration enables proprietary real-estate data to feed directly into customer Snowflake environments, illustrating continued ecosystem traction. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical/market catalyst — coverage noting heavy short interest across software names suggests a short-squeeze possibility that could amplify rallies in SNOW if sentiment stabilizes. Read More.

Technical/market catalyst — coverage noting heavy short interest across software names suggests a short-squeeze possibility that could amplify rallies in SNOW if sentiment stabilizes. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector framing — strategists say recent AI-fueled fears created a buying opportunity in quality software names, which could support a rebound in SNOW if macro sentiment improves. Read More.

Macro/sector framing — strategists say recent AI-fueled fears created a buying opportunity in quality software names, which could support a rebound in SNOW if macro sentiment improves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market noise — recent headlines and aggregator pieces explain intraday swings and analyst views, producing mixed short-term trading signals for SNOW. Read More.

Market noise — recent headlines and aggregator pieces explain intraday swings and analyst views, producing mixed short-term trading signals for SNOW. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal overhang — a law firm announced an investigation into whether Snowflake or its officers complied with securities laws, creating downside risk from potential litigation, disclosures or settlement costs. Read More.

Regulatory/legal overhang — a law firm announced an investigation into whether Snowflake or its officers complied with securities laws, creating downside risk from potential litigation, disclosures or settlement costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short-term weakness / technicals — commentary and data show SNOW recently moved below key moving averages and underperformed the market on the latest session, and the company still reports negative net margins and ROE despite revenue beats, factors that can pressure valuation multiples. Read More.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

