Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Stake in Edison International $EIX

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Edison International by 677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 113.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5,064.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.53. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

