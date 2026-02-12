Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Midwest Trust Co raised its stake in Garmin by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 4,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, COO Patrick Desbois sold 3,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $773,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 61,798 shares in the company, valued at $13,002,299.20. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $2,151,185.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 135,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,878,171.40. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,592 in the last three months. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Trading Down 0.7%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN stock opened at $206.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.66. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $169.26 and a 1-year high of $261.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Garmin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GRMN

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.