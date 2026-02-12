Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Midwest Trust Co raised its stake in Garmin by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 4,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin
In other news, COO Patrick Desbois sold 3,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $773,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 61,798 shares in the company, valued at $13,002,299.20. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $2,151,185.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 135,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,878,171.40. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,592 in the last three months. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Garmin Trading Down 0.7%
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Garmin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.40.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GRMN
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.
Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Garmin
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- They just tried to kill gold
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.