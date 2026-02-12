Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,374,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,262,000 after acquiring an additional 232,491 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,713 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,669,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth $151,413,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,837,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,601 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

