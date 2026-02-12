Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 8,129 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.3% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Citigroup Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE C opened at $117.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $210.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.50. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $125.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / price‑target momentum — Citi was the subject of recent bullish analyst notes and an upgrade that helped push the stock to a one‑year high, creating fresh buy interest from both retail and institutional investors. Article Title

Analyst upgrade / price‑target momentum — Citi was the subject of recent bullish analyst notes and an upgrade that helped push the stock to a one‑year high, creating fresh buy interest from both retail and institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Management highlights credit‑card growth — Incoming CFO Gonzalo Luchetti emphasized continued card volume and scaling potential in Citi’s consumer business, a key driver of net interest and fee income growth for the bank. That commentary supports earnings upside expectations. Article Title

Management highlights credit‑card growth — Incoming CFO Gonzalo Luchetti emphasized continued card volume and scaling potential in Citi’s consumer business, a key driver of net interest and fee income growth for the bank. That commentary supports earnings upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Fed supervision pivot could ease supervisory burden — Reports that the Fed will re‑classify some “matters requiring attention” to non‑binding observations may reduce near‑term regulatory overhead and compliance costs for large banks, which is supportive for Citi’s capital and operational flexibility. Article Title

Fed supervision pivot could ease supervisory burden — Reports that the Fed will re‑classify some “matters requiring attention” to non‑binding observations may reduce near‑term regulatory overhead and compliance costs for large banks, which is supportive for Citi’s capital and operational flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Investor conference disclosures — Citi’s recent presentations at Bank of America and UBS conferences (transcripts available) give more detail on strategy, capital allocation and consumer/card trajectories; useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst on their own. Article Title

Investor conference disclosures — Citi’s recent presentations at Bank of America and UBS conferences (transcripts available) give more detail on strategy, capital allocation and consumer/card trajectories; useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Capital‑markets move: new preferred issuance — Citi issued a new 6.25% preferred instrument that analysts rate as a Hold; this impacts funding mix and yields but is not a clear directional signal for the common stock. Article Title

Capital‑markets move: new preferred issuance — Citi issued a new 6.25% preferred instrument that analysts rate as a Hold; this impacts funding mix and yields but is not a clear directional signal for the common stock. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory / political risk from credit‑card rate‑cap debate — Management warned a cap on card rates would have “massive ripple effects”; the very public nature of the warning highlights regulatory risk that could meaningfully compress card yields if policy action gains traction. Article Title

Regulatory / political risk from credit‑card rate‑cap debate — Management warned a cap on card rates would have “massive ripple effects”; the very public nature of the warning highlights regulatory risk that could meaningfully compress card yields if policy action gains traction. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarter: EPS beat but revenue shortfall — Citi’s latest report showed an EPS beat yet revenue missed consensus, which leaves some skepticism around top‑line momentum and could cap multiple expansion absent clearer revenue acceleration. Background: Citi Jan. 14 quarter

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

