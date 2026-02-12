Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at BNP Paribas Exane

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KHC. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of KHC opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.08.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $3,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 686,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,046,797.94. The trade was a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 53,467 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 45.4% in the second quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 4,884,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,678,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $12,923,000. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: KHC beat Q4 EPS expectations ($0.67 vs. $0.61) and highlighted a healthy balance sheet/free cash flow potential, which supports the dividend and near‑term cash returns. Read More.

KHC beat Q4 EPS expectations ($0.67 vs. $0.61) and highlighted a healthy balance sheet/free cash flow potential, which supports the dividend and near‑term cash returns. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a $0.40 quarterly dividend (6.4% yield), a clear shareholder cash-return that can cushion investor sentiment amid uncertainty. Read More.

The board declared a $0.40 quarterly dividend (6.4% yield), a clear shareholder cash-return that can cushion investor sentiment amid uncertainty. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New CEO Steve Cahillane is redirecting the split plan and committing $600M to marketing, sales and product development — a growth investment that could help stabilize volumes and brands if execution succeeds. Read More.

New CEO Steve Cahillane is redirecting the split plan and committing $600M to marketing, sales and product development — a growth investment that could help stabilize volumes and brands if execution succeeds. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and writeups provide deeper context on the quarter and strategy shift (brand focus, investment ramp, and transcript of management comments) useful for modeling outcomes. Read More.

Analysts and writeups provide deeper context on the quarter and strategy shift (brand focus, investment ramp, and transcript of management comments) useful for modeling outcomes. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide materials are available — read management’s tone on turnaround timelines and assumptions before adjusting forecasts. Read More.

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide materials are available — read management’s tone on turnaround timelines and assumptions before adjusting forecasts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: KHC paused its planned separation into two companies — investors had priced potential value unlocking from a breakup; the pause is viewed as a negative catalyst and triggered an initial sell‑off. Read More.

KHC paused its planned separation into two companies — investors had priced potential value unlocking from a breakup; the pause is viewed as a negative catalyst and triggered an initial sell‑off. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management’s FY‑2026 EPS guidance (1.98–2.10) came in materially below consensus, signaling weaker near‑term profitability and prompting downward revisions to analyst models. Read More.

Management’s FY‑2026 EPS guidance (1.98–2.10) came in materially below consensus, signaling weaker near‑term profitability and prompting downward revisions to analyst models. Read More. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan downgraded KHC to underweight with a $22 price target, explicitly flagging “limited near‑term upside” after the breakup pause — a notable sell signal from a large shop. Read More.

JPMorgan downgraded KHC to underweight with a $22 price target, explicitly flagging “limited near‑term upside” after the breakup pause — a notable sell signal from a large shop. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Underlying top‑line pressure: organic sales and volumes declined, and revenue slightly missed estimates, which helps explain margin pressure and the conservative outlook. Read More.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

