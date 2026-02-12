Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,719 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 18.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 643,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $3,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 686,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,046,797.94. This trade represents a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Board raised cash return: KHC declared a $0.40 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~6.4%), supporting income-focused investors and providing a defensive element to the stock. Read More.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.08. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -42.90%.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.05.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

