Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Down 8.5% – Here’s Why

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.6650. Approximately 6,076,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 18,957,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $772.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 44,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $63,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,227,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,002,364.14. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Josh R. Marion sold 19,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $26,928.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 197,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,450.33. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 272,844 shares of company stock valued at $377,592 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 41.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 34.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.