KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Shares Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.1520.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32.

KOSÉ Corporation, founded in 1946 by Kozaburo KOSÉ and headquartered in Tokyo, is a leading Japanese beauty and cosmetics company. Over its decades-long history, the firm has established a strong reputation for research-driven product development, leveraging advanced skin science and technology. While deeply rooted in Japanese beauty culture, KOSÉ has continuously expanded its portfolio to meet evolving consumer preferences around the world.

The company’s core business spans skincare, color cosmetics, hair care and fragrance products marketed under a diverse range of brands.

