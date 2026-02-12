Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Kornit Digital’s conference call:

Company met its 2025 targets—returning to revenue growth with full‑year revenue of $208.2M, positive adjusted EBITDA, ~ $24.8M ARR from AIC, and strong print demand (Q4 double‑digit impressions; 11% for the year), plus ~$24M operating cash flow for FY.

Product momentum is accelerating— is driving bulk apparel adoption (over 40% of Apollo customers added a second system in 2025), uptime >90% in peak, and increased Atlas MAX adoption among screen printers, supporting higher system utilization and consumable demand. Balance sheet and capital returns are strong: cash and marketable securities of ~$491.2M, continued operating cash generation, and $27M repurchased in 2025 ( ~$167M total since 2023), giving capacity to fund AIC deployments, innovation, and selective M&A.

Kornit Digital declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Here are the key news stories impacting Kornit Digital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported a return to full-year revenue growth, delivered positive adjusted EBITDA and positive operating cash flow for 2025, and ended the year with roughly $25M of ARR from its AIC recurring business — indicators of improving profitability and a shift toward more predictable revenue. Kornit Digital Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

An analyst at Needham reiterated a Buy rating and set a $20 price target (~16% above recent levels), which may provide support if guidance execution improves. Neutral Sentiment: Management provided Q1 revenue guidance of $45.0M–$49.0M (consensus ~ $46.5M). The range slightly brackets consensus so near-term revenue expectations are roughly in line, but EPS guidance was not clearly stated in public materials — leaving some uncertainty around near-term profitability. Kornit Q4 Press Release / Slides

Management provided Q1 revenue guidance of $45.0M–$49.0M (consensus ~ $46.5M). The range slightly brackets consensus so near-term revenue expectations are roughly in line, but EPS guidance was not clearly stated in public materials — leaving some uncertainty around near-term profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call transcripts and management commentary are available and flesh out drivers (AIC growth, margin levers, inventory/seasonality). These details matter for execution but don’t change the headline beat/mix until guidance is met. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings-call transcripts and management commentary are available and flesh out drivers (AIC growth, margin levers, inventory/seasonality). These details matter for execution but don’t change the headline beat/mix until guidance is met. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue was down ~3% year-over-year and the company still posts a negative net margin (-6.17%) and negative ROE — signaling the business has not fully normalized profitability and that top-line traction remains fragile. Earnings Detail and Metrics

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a global technology company specializing in digital textile printing solutions. Headquartered in Rosh Ha’Ayin, Israel, Kornit develops and manufactures an integrated ecosystem of industrial inkjet printers, proprietary NeoPigment inks and pretreatment systems. Its product portfolio addresses a range of applications including direct-to-garment, direct-to-fabric, digital embellishment and hybrid manufacturing, enabling businesses to produce custom apparel, sportswear, fashion and home textiles on demand.

The company’s flagship offerings include the Avalanche and Atlas series for high-volume production, as well as the Storm and Helix lines designed for mid-to-large scale operations.

