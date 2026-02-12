Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives $28.29 Average PT from Analysts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.2857.

Several brokerages recently commented on KOD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KOD

Kodiak Sciences Trading Down 1.8%

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 2,608,696 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,358,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,251,756. This trade represents a 16.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,303,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,433,000 after buying an additional 976,254 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,055,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 730,000 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,719,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,683,000 after purchasing an additional 363,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 657.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 268,281 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies for retinal diseases. The company’s proprietary technology centers on antibody biopolymer conjugates (ABCs), which are designed to extend durability, enhance tissue penetration and improve the safety profile of existing therapeutic modalities. Kodiak’s research and development efforts target conditions such as wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and other serious ophthalmic disorders.

The lead product candidate in Kodiak’s pipeline is KSI-301, an anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate administered via intravitreal injection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.