Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.70 and last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 1907026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.09.

KGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 245.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 492.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 331,732 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 385.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 401,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 319,257 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 42.7% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 395.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 67,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

