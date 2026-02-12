Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KVYO. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Klaviyo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.24.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Price Performance

Klaviyo stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.85 and a beta of 1.13. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.99 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In related news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 167,926 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $4,057,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ed Hallen sold 117,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $3,568,818.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,824.64. The trade was a 46.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,800,598 shares of company stock valued at $50,974,712. Insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in Klaviyo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 3.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Klaviyo by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Klaviyo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 173,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Klaviyo by 1,650.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Klaviyo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Klaviyo reported better‑than‑expected Q4 results: $0.19 EPS vs. $0.17 consensus and revenue of ~$350.2M (up ~29.6% YoY), and the company described a stronger fiscal outlook. These beats support the revenue growth story and were the initial bullish catalyst. Business Wire Press Release

Klaviyo reported better‑than‑expected Q4 results: $0.19 EPS vs. $0.17 consensus and revenue of ~$350.2M (up ~29.6% YoY), and the company described a stronger fiscal outlook. These beats support the revenue growth story and were the initial bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company issued explicit revenue guidance for FY2026 (~$1.5B) and Q1 revenue guidance of $346–350M (above street Q1 estimate), which underpins near‑term sales visibility and indicates continued demand. Guidance & Results

The company issued explicit revenue guidance for FY2026 (~$1.5B) and Q1 revenue guidance of $346–350M (above street Q1 estimate), which underpins near‑term sales visibility and indicates continued demand. Positive Sentiment: Despite cuts to targets, multiple sell‑side firms are still on the buy/overweight side (Piper Sandler, Cantor Fitzgerald, BTIG, Needham), leaving sizable reported upside from current levels — evidence that analysts see recovery potential once valuation concerns abate. Analyst Coverage Summary

Despite cuts to targets, multiple sell‑side firms are still on the buy/overweight side (Piper Sandler, Cantor Fitzgerald, BTIG, Needham), leaving sizable reported upside from current levels — evidence that analysts see recovery potential once valuation concerns abate. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript, slides and multiple writeups (Yahoo/MSN/Seeking Alpha) are available for deeper review of management commentary on AI initiatives and customer trends; these details will matter for modeling churn, net retention and margin cadence. Earnings Transcript

Full earnings call transcript, slides and multiple writeups (Yahoo/MSN/Seeking Alpha) are available for deeper review of management commentary on AI initiatives and customer trends; these details will matter for modeling churn, net retention and margin cadence. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts cut price targets significantly (Barclays $42→$31, Cantor Fitzgerald $40→$35, BTIG/Needham to $30) citing multiple compression across software peers; even with maintained buy/overweight ratings, lower targets signal reduced near‑term valuation support. Cantor/StreetInsider BTIG/Needham

Several analysts cut price targets significantly (Barclays $42→$31, Cantor Fitzgerald $40→$35, BTIG/Needham to $30) citing multiple compression across software peers; even with maintained buy/overweight ratings, lower targets signal reduced near‑term valuation support. Negative Sentiment: Benchmark and other outlets flagged a more pessimistic near‑term outlook and Klaviyo has hit a 12‑month low after recent downgrades — an indication that market sentiment and liquidity pressures are weighing on the share price despite the fundamental beat. Market Sentiment/12‑Month Low

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.