Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.56, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $483.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.66 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 26.30%.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE KNSL traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $402.02. The company had a trading volume of 367,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.07. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $349.00 and a 12-month high of $512.76.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 72.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $448.00 to $442.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

Kinsale Capital Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc (NYSE:KNSL) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

