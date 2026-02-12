Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 52320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 0.06.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 17,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $772,331.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,086 shares in the company, valued at $523,082.08. This represents a 59.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 12,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $500,714.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,638.96. This represents a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 133,493 shares of company stock worth $5,633,230 in the last ninety days. 53.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

See Also

