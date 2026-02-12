KeyCorp Cuts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $130.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Robinhood Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $77.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.43. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.33 and a 200-day moving average of $118.68.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 42.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,613,537.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,394.84. This trade represents a 65.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $48,761,477.28. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,537,615 shares of company stock valued at $182,272,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marest Capital LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 142,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 92,448 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 131,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 51,479 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Record 2025 fundamentals — Robinhood reported record full‑year revenue ($4.5B), record diluted EPS ($2.05), record net deposits and a jump in Robinhood Gold subscribers, indicating strong user engagement and healthy deposit flows. GlobeNewswire: Q4 & Full Year 2025 Results

Record 2025 fundamentals — Robinhood reported record full‑year revenue ($4.5B), record diluted EPS ($2.05), record net deposits and a jump in Robinhood Gold subscribers, indicating strong user engagement and healthy deposit flows. Positive Sentiment: Product & strategic progress — Management highlighted fast growth in prediction markets, a joint venture (Rothera) and the MIAXdx acquisition to build an exchange/clearing capability, which could diversify revenue beyond trading and crypto over time. Investopedia: CEO on Prediction Markets

Product & strategic progress — Management highlighted fast growth in prediction markets, a joint venture (Rothera) and the MIAXdx acquisition to build an exchange/clearing capability, which could diversify revenue beyond trading and crypto over time. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarter: EPS beat but revenue missed — Q4 EPS of $0.66 topped estimates, but total revenue of $1.28B fell short of consensus, a split result that leaves upside in profitability metrics but raises top-line questions. Reuters: Record Q4 revenue on retail trading strength

Mixed quarter: EPS beat but revenue missed — Q4 EPS of $0.66 topped estimates, but total revenue of $1.28B fell short of consensus, a split result that leaves upside in profitability metrics but raises top-line questions. Negative Sentiment: Crypto revenue collapse — Crypto revenue fell ~38% year‑over‑year and crypto notional volumes on the app plunged, which was the main driver of the revenue miss and the immediate cause of investor selling pressure. Blockonomi: Crypto revenue collapse

Crypto revenue collapse — Crypto revenue fell ~38% year‑over‑year and crypto notional volumes on the app plunged, which was the main driver of the revenue miss and the immediate cause of investor selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets — Several firms cut targets after the print (examples include Goldman Sachs, Piper Sandler, Barclays and Needham), reducing near‑term sentiment despite many still keeping buy/overweight stances. Analyst downgrades amplified selling pressure. TickerReport: Analyst price‑target updates

Analysts trimmed price targets — Several firms cut targets after the print (examples include Goldman Sachs, Piper Sandler, Barclays and Needham), reducing near‑term sentiment despite many still keeping buy/overweight stances. Analyst downgrades amplified selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and heavy volume — Investors sold after hours and into the next session as revenue shortfall + crypto weakness outweighed the EPS beat and strategic commentary, producing a sharp intraday decline on high volume. Motley Fool: Why HOOD crashed after earnings

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

