Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Releases Earnings Results

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 1.72%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

KFFB opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a PE ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is the bank holding company for Kentucky First Federal Savings and Loan Association, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in London, Kentucky. The company offers a comprehensive range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, and local businesses. By maintaining a strong local presence, the organization emphasizes personalized service and relationship banking across its branch network.

On the lending side, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp provides residential mortgage financing, home equity loans, consumer installment loans and commercial real estate and business loans.

