Kenneth Edward Robison III Sells 500 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Edward Robison III sold 500 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $24,670.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,984.50. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.62. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $54.58.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.39 million. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Plumas Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLBC. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 106,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLBC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Plumas Bancorp from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plumas Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLBC

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Quincy, California, and the parent of Plumas Bank. The company focuses on community banking, delivering personalized financial solutions to individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its subsidiary, Plumas Bank offers a comprehensive range of deposit and lending products designed to meet the unique needs of customers in Northern California’s rural and semi-rural markets.

Plumas Bank’s product lineup includes checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, alongside a variety of consumer lending options such as residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and installment loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.