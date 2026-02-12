JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 7.6% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $120,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 302,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc now owns 17,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $310.91 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The stock has a market cap of $846.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 14,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.