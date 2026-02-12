JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 7.6% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $120,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 302,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc now owns 17,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.18.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.3%
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $310.91 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The stock has a market cap of $846.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.56.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan research pushes back on the recent SaaS sell‑off, arguing investors are overreacting — a stabilizing call for software stocks that helped lift market risk appetite and trading volumes (positive for JPM’s trading and research franchise). JP Morgan’s note to investors on software companies
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan publicly laid out a bullish macro/AI scenario (S&P 500 topping 8,000 in the bull case), signaling the bank expects strong long‑term markets and elevated client activity across trading, M&A and asset management. That constructive outlook supports revenue expectations. JPMorgan sees S&P 500 topping 8,000
- Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan acted as lead/syndicate on large deals (Databricks $5B financing and LATAM ADS secondary offering), highlighting ongoing investment‑banking fee opportunities for the firm. Deal flow of this size tends to support near‑term IB revenue. Databricks funding led by JPMorgan LATAM secondary offering via J.P. Morgan
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights JPMorgan’s own earnings growth and price strength as reasons to watch the stock — reinforcing the view that the bank’s fundamentals (EPS, revenue growth, ROE) remain supportive. Zacks: JPM a stock to watch
- Neutral Sentiment: SEC 13F filings show JPMorgan (its funds) opened new sizable positions (e.g., IVOL ~$99.9M, ABVX ~$61.5M, UL ~$162.9M). Active repositioning is typical of large asset managers — indicates trading activity/AUM movement but not an immediate earnings read‑through for the bank itself. QuiverQuant: New IVOL position
- Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan Securities disclosed a 7.28% stake in Hexagon Composites — a regulatory filing that highlights capital‑markets activity but has limited direct impact on JPM’s stock fundamentals. JPMorgan discloses stake in Hexagon
- Negative Sentiment: QuiverQuant estimates from JPMorgan’s 13F show large reductions in major equity positions (big decreases in VOO, IVV, META, NVDA, MSFT, AMZN). If accurate, the cuts could signal risk‑reduction by institutional portfolios and lower exposure to tech/AI winners — a potential headwind to market sentiment and fee‑generating activity tied to those names. QuiverQuant: Fund update — large decreases
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 14,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.