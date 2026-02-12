JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Price

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $356.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $320.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.27.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Up 1.9%

MAR stock traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,069. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $370.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.20. The stock has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 88.92%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total transaction of $494,769.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,160.14. This represents a 24.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Marriott International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.