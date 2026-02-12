JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Price

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $356.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $320.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.27.
Marriott International Stock Up 1.9%
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 88.92%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International
In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total transaction of $494,769.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,160.14. This represents a 24.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
More Marriott International News
Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised forecasts and price targets after Q4 results and guidance; notable upgrades include Jefferies to $415 and Goldman Sachs to $398, supporting upside sentiment. These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Marriott International Following Q4 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Marriott hit a new 52‑week high after the analyst upgrade wave, signaling strong investor interest. Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: International travel strength — especially Asia‑Pacific — is driving revenue and development: Marriott reports exceptional APAC momentum and India accounted for 42% of its fresh 2025 pipeline, supporting long‑term room growth. Marriott sees strong growth in Asia Pacific region, India contributes 42% of fresh pipeline in 2025 APAC excluding China reports exceptional growth
- Positive Sentiment: Company saying it’s “actively investing” in AI and making progress on system migration — potential for operating efficiencies and better guest/product personalization over time. Marriott ‘actively investing’ in AI, reports progress on system migration
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue topped estimates and management issued strong FY/Q1 EPS guidance (supporting the bullish analyst reaction). Marriott Q4 Earnings: Revenues Top, RevPAR Rises
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call‑option buying on the stock (large open interest spike) signals speculative/bullish positioning by options traders, which can amplify short‑term upside.
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS missed estimates by $0.03 (reported $2.58 vs. $2.61); revenue beat but the tiny EPS miss adds nuance to the beat. Q4 EPS and revenue comparison
- Neutral Sentiment: Some rate/coverage changes are mixed: a few firms raised price targets but kept neutral/equal‑weight or hold ratings (e.g., JPMorgan, Barclays, Truist), so analyst views aren’t uniformly bullish.
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/US demand risk — Reuters and other outlets flagged weaker U.S. budget/business travel and projected softer room revenue growth domestically, which could slow near‑term comps. Marriott forecasts uneven US travel demand
- Negative Sentiment: Operational/legal risks: disclosed contract disputes tied to its asset‑light model (potential profitability and growth headwinds) and a $23M hit from ending the Sonder agreement. Contract disputes risk Sonder breakup cost $23M
About Marriott International
Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.
The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.
