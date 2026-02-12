JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Price

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Global Payments from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.59.

NYSE GPN opened at $71.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Global Payments has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, EVP David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $164,122.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,397.58. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.42 per share, with a total value of $846,116.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 59,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,450.26. This trade represents a 21.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,542,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,908,000 after acquiring an additional 149,441 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,409,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,349,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,633,000 after buying an additional 499,695 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 13.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,524,000 after buying an additional 523,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $276,014,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

