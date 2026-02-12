Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 790,166 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 460,622 shares.The stock last traded at $265.2650 and had previously closed at $303.11.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.39.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,490,496.05. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $6,609,091. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $40,417,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,132,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

