Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.03 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter worth about $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Rollins
Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported continued revenue growth and highlighted 24 consecutive years of revenue increases; management also noted double‑digit revenue, earnings and cash‑flow growth for FY2025 — supports long‑term growth thesis. ROLLINS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
- Positive Sentiment: William Blair (and other analysts) view the miss as a buying opportunity and have maintained/issued bullish ratings — gives support to the share price as some investors buy the dip. Buy on Weakness: Viewing Rollins’ Rare Miss as a Long-Term Entry Opportunity
- Positive Sentiment: Operational expansion: Rollins and Abbott opened a sterile fly facility in Texas — a strategic, niche business development that can support new revenue streams and municipal/commercial contracts. Rollins, Abbott open sterile fly facility in Texas
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly metrics: revenue was $913M (up 9.7%), organic +5.7%; EPS rose year‑over‑year versus 2024 but came in below consensus — the print is mixed (underlying growth but the headline miss creates uncertainty). Rollins press release / earnings report
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets provide deeper metric comparisons and context (cash flow, margins, capex) — useful for investors deciding whether the miss is transitory or indicates a trend. Compared to Estimates, Rollins (ROL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Negative Sentiment: Rollins missed consensus on both EPS ($0.25 vs. ~$0.27) and revenue (~$913M vs. ~$936M) — the earnings miss is the primary driver of the immediate negative price reaction. Rollins (ROL) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Press/market reports cite weaker demand for pest‑control services and cost-of-sales rising faster than revenue, which pressured margins and contributed to the sell‑off. Rollins misses quarterly estimates on weaker demand for pest control services
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: headlines and trading picked up as shares fell sharply after the miss (multiple outlets noted a double‑digit intraday decline), amplifying volatility short‑term. Rollins shares plunge after missing fourth quarter expectations
Insider Activity at Rollins
Rollins Stock Performance
Shares of ROL opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04.
Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.02%.Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rollins Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upgraded Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rollins
About Rollins
Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.
Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.
