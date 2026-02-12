Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.03 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter worth about $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 7,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $476,853.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 600,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,959,099.74. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,151 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $136,072.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,784.86. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 61,545 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,173 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.02%.Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upgraded Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

