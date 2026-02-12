Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 4,576 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF $RFV

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 408.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,842,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $989,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of RFV opened at $140.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.04. The company has a market cap of $325.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.78 and a twelve month high of $142.77.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

