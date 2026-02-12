Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.5% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $70,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $240.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.57 and a 200-day moving average of $195.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $241.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

