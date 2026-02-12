Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 12,764 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,764 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walnut Level Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 46.8% in the second quarter. Walnut Level Capital LLC now owns 62,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 21,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,245,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 30.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $260,077.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,856.43. This represents a 20.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,709,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,875. This represents a 51.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,541,078. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.71.

Here are the key news stories impacting PPG Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $2.24 from $2.09 — a meaningful upward revision for that quarter, suggesting better-than-expected demand/timing in mid‑fiscal 2026.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 2027 EPS was nudged up to $2.64 from $2.59, a small improvement to 2027 quarterly pacing.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a FY2028 EPS projection of $9.41, indicating expectations for continued earnings growth beyond FY2027. This supports a longer‑term constructive view.

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks kept a "Hold" rating on PPG and left the consensus FY2026 estimate at $7.95 (their FY2026 view was trimmed slightly), so no change to formal analyst sentiment despite the revisions.

Negative Sentiment: Multiple near‑term cuts: Q1 2026 (1.77→1.69), Q2 2026 (2.26→2.25), Q4 2026 (1.93→1.77) and Q1 2027 (1.91→1.81) were lowered, and Zacks trimmed FY2026 (8.04→7.95) and FY2027 (8.78→8.62). These downgrades suggest modest near‑term softness and could pressure sentiment if broader macro or end‑market demand weakens.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $131.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.18 and its 200-day moving average is $106.06. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $131.21.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

