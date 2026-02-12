Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Knowles Corporation $KN

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,498 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Knowles by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Ballast Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 172,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 24.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Knowles news, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $85,766.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 60,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,319.60. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 12,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $321,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,832. This represents a 19.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,051 shares of company stock valued at $6,156,777. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Knowles Corporation has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.45%.Knowles’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Knowles to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and constructive guidance: Knowles reported Q4 EPS $0.36 vs. $0.35 consensus and revenue $162.2M vs. $156.2M, with revenue up ~13.8% YoY and Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.220–$0.260 — fundamentals supporting the rally. MarketBeat KN profile

Q4 results beat and constructive guidance: Knowles reported Q4 EPS $0.36 vs. $0.35 consensus and revenue $162.2M vs. $156.2M, with revenue up ~13.8% YoY and Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.220–$0.260 — fundamentals supporting the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains cautious: recent compilation shows an average analyst recommendation of “Hold,” limiting upward momentum despite the beat. AmericanBankingNews: brokerages

Brokerage consensus remains cautious: recent compilation shows an average analyst recommendation of “Hold,” limiting upward momentum despite the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning mixed: several funds have recently added to or established positions (RBC, UBS, Jane Street noted), which supports liquidity but doesn’t indicate clear directional conviction. MarketBeat: institutional activity

Institutional positioning mixed: several funds have recently added to or established positions (RBC, UBS, Jane Street noted), which supports liquidity but doesn’t indicate clear directional conviction. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling over Feb. 9–10: multiple senior executives sold roughly 41,000 shares (COO Daniel Giesecke ~15,885; VP Air Bastarrica 12,000; SVP Raymond Cabrera 10,000; SVP Robert Perna 3,166) for ~ $1.1M aggregate proceeds — concentrated executive sales can weigh on sentiment even if for personal/liquidity reasons. Bastarrica SEC Cabrera SEC Giesecke SEC Perna SEC

Significant insider selling over Feb. 9–10: multiple senior executives sold roughly 41,000 shares (COO Daniel Giesecke ~15,885; VP Air Bastarrica 12,000; SVP Raymond Cabrera 10,000; SVP Robert Perna 3,166) for ~ $1.1M aggregate proceeds — concentrated executive sales can weigh on sentiment even if for personal/liquidity reasons. Negative Sentiment: Growth-risk disclosure for new energy push: TipRanks flagged execution and customer-concentration risks related to Knowles’ 2025 expansion into energy markets — potential headwinds if execution stalls or customer mix is narrow. TipRanks: expansion risks

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

