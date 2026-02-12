Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.84.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.27. 546,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $143.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $3,625,909.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,496. This represents a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.94 per share, with a total value of $1,011,320.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 37,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,207.88. The trade was a 25.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,739,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,324,000 after buying an additional 5,346,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,281,000 after buying an additional 2,675,157 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 232.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,124,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

