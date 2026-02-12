John Addington Wilson Sells 4,610 Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) COO John Addington Wilson sold 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $17,425.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 257,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,363.04. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RPID stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.38. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 46.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 965,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 156,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RPID. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ: RPID) develops and commercializes automated microbial detection and contamination control solutions for the life sciences industry. Its flagship offering, the Growth Direct® System, leverages digital imaging and proprietary growth indicator plates to identify and count microorganisms more rapidly than traditional culture-based methods. The company’s technology platform is designed to streamline quality control workflows in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and vaccine manufacturing settings, helping clients reduce release times and improve operational efficiency.

In addition to the Growth Direct® System, Rapid Micro Biosystems offers an integrated suite of software and consumables that support automated data capture, analysis and reporting.

