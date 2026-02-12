Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JRSH. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of JRSH opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 2.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 70.6% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 269,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,359 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 35.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (NASDAQ:JRSH) is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, sportswear and swimwear. Founded in 1994 in the Jerash special economic zone of Jordan, the company has built a vertically integrated production model that spans product design, raw material sourcing, fabric printing, sewing and finishing. By controlling each stage of the manufacturing process, Jerash maintains strict quality standards and achieves competitive lead times for its apparel collections.

Operating state-of-the-art facilities in Jordan with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees, Jerash produces both proprietary brands and private-label merchandise for major retailers.

