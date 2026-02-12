Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 35.75%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JFBC opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $105.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Jeffersonville Bank, the company offers a range of retail and commercial banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and communities across southern Indiana. As a community-focused institution, Jeffersonville Bancorp emphasizes personalized customer relationships and local market expertise.

The company’s core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

