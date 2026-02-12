Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for EQB (TSE:EQB) Stock Price

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$97.00 to C$109.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

EQB has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of EQB from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$108.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$108.89.

EQB Price Performance

TSE:EQB opened at C$115.85 on Wednesday. EQB has a 12 month low of C$83.93 and a 12 month high of C$119.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$104.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$97.06.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported C$6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQB will post 12.5988235 EPS for the current year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives. At Equitable Bank we are as invested in our employees as we are in our business. Thats why we are consistently recognized as one of Canadas Top Employers a rating that comes from our 1300+ employees.

Featured Stories

