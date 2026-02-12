Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Receives $72.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.7143.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Capital One Financial set a $55.00 price target on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on Jefferies Financial Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th.

Shares of JEF opened at $57.60 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.54%.

Positive Sentiment: SMBC executive Yoshihiro Hyakutome was nominated to Jefferies’ board, signaling a tightening of the global strategic alliance between Jefferies and SMBC—this can improve strategic cooperation, client referrals and cross‑border business opportunities for Jefferies. SMBC Group’s Yoshihiro Hyakutome Nominated to Jefferies Board

SMBC executive Yoshihiro Hyakutome was nominated to Jefferies’ board, signaling a tightening of the global strategic alliance between Jefferies and SMBC—this can improve strategic cooperation, client referrals and cross‑border business opportunities for Jefferies. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies formally announced adding an SMBC executive to its board, reinforcing the alliance and governance ties—this is supportive of JEF’s strategic positioning and may reassure investors about capital and client relationships. Jefferies Adds SMBC Executive to Board, Deepening Alliance

Jefferies formally announced adding an SMBC executive to its board, reinforcing the alliance and governance ties—this is supportive of JEF’s strategic positioning and may reassure investors about capital and client relationships. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies’ research team remained active today with multiple coverage notes (e.g., maintained Buy/Hold/Sell stances on names like THG, CANCOM, Swedencare and others). This highlights a healthy research franchise but is routine and not a direct driver of JEF’s near‑term revenue. THG: Strategic Partnerships and Licensing-Led Growth…

Jefferies’ research team remained active today with multiple coverage notes (e.g., maintained Buy/Hold/Sell stances on names like THG, CANCOM, Swedencare and others). This highlights a healthy research franchise but is routine and not a direct driver of JEF’s near‑term revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Media/partner pieces flagged Jefferies’ sector views (e.g., utility stock picks and upgrades on client names like Vistra). These items reflect Jefferies’ external influence but don’t materially change JEF’s fundamentals today. Jefferies Loves 5 Dividend-Paying Utility Stocks…

Media/partner pieces flagged Jefferies’ sector views (e.g., utility stock picks and upgrades on client names like Vistra). These items reflect Jefferies’ external influence but don’t materially change JEF’s fundamentals today. Negative Sentiment: Despite the board nomination, there were no new near‑term financial catalysts or guidance from Jefferies to offset profit‑taking and broader market weakness; JEF’s share move today looks driven more by sentiment and positioning than by fresh company earnings or outlook changes.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,892,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company that provides a range of investment banking, capital markets and asset management services to corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Through its core platform, Jefferies offers advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity underwriting, restructuring and recapitalization. The firm also operates a global sales and trading business covering equities, fixed income and foreign exchange products, complemented by equity research and macroeconomic analysis.

In addition to its capital markets franchise, Jefferies maintains a growing asset management division that delivers customized investment solutions across public and private markets.

