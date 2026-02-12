Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $996.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.09 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 25.83%.The company’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 134.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is a global asset manager offering a broad range of investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. The firm provides portfolio management services to institutional clients, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Its product lineup includes actively managed mutual funds, separate accounts and exchange-traded funds, designed to meet a variety of risk-return objectives and investment horizons.

The company was formed in May 2017 through the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group, combining decades of investment expertise in both the U.S.

