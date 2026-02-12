J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 350.20 and last traded at GBX 349.01, with a volume of 732033625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 366 to GBX 360 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 330 to GBX 310 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 350 to GBX 345 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 330.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 321.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 320.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308, for a total transaction of £93,447.20. Also, insider Bl á thnaid Bergin sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320, for a total transaction of £720,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J Sainsbury

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority. Our purpose is that driven by our passion for food, together we serve and help every customer.

Our focus on great value food and convenient shopping, whether in-store or online is supported by our brands – Argos, Habitat, Tu, Nectar and Sainsbury’s Bank.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.