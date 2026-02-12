Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 93,452 shares, an increase of 149.7% from the January 15th total of 37,429 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,578 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 208,578 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on IVDA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Iveda Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Iveda Solutions to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Iveda Solutions presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Iveda Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Iveda Solutions stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,855,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.82. Iveda Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. Iveda Solutions had a negative return on equity of 143.92% and a negative net margin of 53.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iveda Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of Iveda Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: IVDA) is a technology company specializing in AI-driven security and smart city solutions. The company develops and delivers integrated hardware and software platforms designed to capture, process and analyze video data in real time, enabling organizations across government, enterprise and critical infrastructure sectors to enhance situational awareness, optimize resource deployment and streamline operational workflows.

The company’s product suite centers around the Iveda Cloud platform, offering cloud-based video storage, remote monitoring and cybersecurity features.

