Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IVN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.95.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Down 0.1%

IVN stock opened at C$17.62 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$8.76 and a 52 week high of C$20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.09 and a beta of 1.91.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$180.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 1.0136483 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Peter Meredith sold 13,459 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$221,131.37. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 841,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,821,836.08. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Mark Sean Farren sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.38, for a total transaction of C$191,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 270,623 shares in the company, valued at C$3,620,935.74. The trade was a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,849 shares of company stock worth $8,458,448. Insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome. It operates in four segments: Platreef property, Kamoa Holding joint venture, Kipushi properties, and the Company’s treasury offices.

Featured Stories

