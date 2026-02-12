iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (NASDAQ:CALI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (NASDAQ:CALI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 24,580 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the January 15th total of 62,995 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,146 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 72,146 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF Stock Up 0.0%

CALI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,453. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.58 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0834 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALI. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF in the third quarter worth $304,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its position in iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (CALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. CALY is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years. CALI was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

