iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (NASDAQ:CALI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (NASDAQ:CALI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 24,580 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the January 15th total of 62,995 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,146 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 72,146 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF Stock Up 0.0%
CALI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,453. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.58 and a beta of 0.06.
iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0834 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (CALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. CALY is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years. CALI was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF
- The AI Arms Race Has a New Contender: VWAV
- The Defense Supply Chain Shift Happening Before the Headlines
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- Washington knows what’s coming. Do you?
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.