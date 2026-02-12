iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.99 and last traded at $102.17, with a volume of 1206628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average is $96.69. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

