iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 71.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82,797 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $21,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,143,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

MUB opened at $107.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.33 and its 200-day moving average is $106.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.10.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

