iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 2111805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REET. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 633,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,413,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,125,000 after buying an additional 75,310 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $583,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 430,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 212,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 304,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

