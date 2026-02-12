iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $133.52 and last traded at $131.82, with a volume of 4544592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

