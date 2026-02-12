iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,869 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.1% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,977 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301,015 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,878 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 203.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,428,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 474.9% during the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 1,507,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,649 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVV stock opened at $695.05 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $700.97. The firm has a market cap of $764.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $690.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $672.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

