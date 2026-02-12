iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,069 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.0% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $110,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after buying an additional 4,378,977 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,015 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,878 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 203.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,428,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 474.9% during the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 1,507,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,649 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $695.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $690.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $672.55. The stock has a market cap of $764.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

