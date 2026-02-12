iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA is True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 839,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,096 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $73,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 81,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 113,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $97.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $98.16. The firm has a market cap of $167.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

