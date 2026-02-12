IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.80 and traded as high as $16.25. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones shares last traded at $15.7350, with a volume of 107,631 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Stock Down 1.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.48.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones had a net margin of 85.84% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $106.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 65.7% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,367,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 938,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 226,617 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 163,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 32,406 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (NYSE: IRS) is Argentina’s leading real estate company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of commercial, office, residential and hospitality properties. The company’s core operations encompass the planning and operation of shopping centers, premium office towers in Buenos Aires, urban residential complexes and full-service hotels. IRSA leverages its extensive land bank and development expertise to create mixed-use destinations that cater to evolving urban lifestyles.

IRSA’s shopping center division features a portfolio of flagship malls in Argentina, complemented by its Mall Plaza platform, which develops and operates retail destinations in Chile, Peru and Colombia.

