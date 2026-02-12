Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives $3.68 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.6750.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRWD. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.48. 515,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,938. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 8.70%.The firm had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.22 million. Analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 535.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,889 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,359,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after buying an additional 4,140,439 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,575,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 660,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 740.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,510,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,475 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company’s flagship product is linaclotide, marketed under the brand name LINZESS in the United States for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Through a strategic collaboration with Allergan (now part of AbbVie), Ironwood also commercializes linaclotide in select ex-U.S.

